BLACK SCREEN AFTER SPLASH SCREEN / VIDEO v9.02 X86
-
hylst last edited by
Hello
First of all, thanks to all Recalbox team / helper !!
It's an excellent OS for gaming, and quite simple to use.
I've been using it fine for several days on a portable PC x86 (amd)
But after another add of games and external scraping : No way to start it again
It blocks after the intro / splash screen / video on a black screen.
No way to go further. It seems i've not modified system files at my previous use so...
I do not understand why it fails to load know.
I've installed between before / working and now / fail, a new dual boot Linux and wsl2 on windows on the same PC, but it shouldn't have impact on recalbox (no bios change i think), should it ?
I've tried it on another PC, same result.
I've made a video of the start in verbose mode.
[https://youtu.be/TNd_oJ6z6lw](link url)
Text not very easy to read though...
Any idea ?
Thanks for your help !
G