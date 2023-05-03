Hello

First of all, thanks to all Recalbox team / helper !!

It's an excellent OS for gaming, and quite simple to use.

I've been using it fine for several days on a portable PC x86 (amd)

But after another add of games and external scraping : No way to start it again

It blocks after the intro / splash screen / video on a black screen.

No way to go further. It seems i've not modified system files at my previous use so...

I do not understand why it fails to load know.

I've installed between before / working and now / fail, a new dual boot Linux and wsl2 on windows on the same PC, but it shouldn't have impact on recalbox (no bios change i think), should it ?

I've tried it on another PC, same result.

I've made a video of the start in verbose mode.

[https://youtu.be/TNd_oJ6z6lw](link url)

Text not very easy to read though...





Any idea ?

Thanks for your help !

G