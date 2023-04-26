Unsolved RecalBox Packetmanger
Is there a Recalbox Packet Manager because I want to integrate an browser into Recalbox, if it doesn't have one, can I use curl on it to run the Linux Homebrew Installer. And (if it is possible), can someone tell me on what distro Recalbox is running?
Thanks
distro Recalbox
recalbox does not use a distribution.
because recalbox is a full-fledged operating system