Recalbox Dual not working with Recalbox 9
-
mkim78 last edited by
Downloaded and installed Recalbox 9 on 64GB SD card and put it in my Pi 4 with Recalbox Dual. When I booted it there was no signal received at all and the TV screen just stayed blue with ‘No Signal’ message. I know the Pi 4 and Hat works fine because I can still run Recalbox 8.1.1 just fine on my CRT tv with same hardware. What’s going on? I thought Recalbox Dual was self configuring and would work automatically with latest Recalbox version. Am I not doing something obvious? Many thanks in advance for any advice
-
mkim78 last edited by
By the way, I have the Recalbox Dual with the green PCB board that was purchased in late 2022