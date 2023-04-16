Hi,

I'm new to Recalbox and the setup was a little confusing for me.

I understand that Raspberry OS images were changed in 2022 so that the official Imager is now setting up the default user, SSH keys, Wifi, keyboard layout etc. When you first boot even a Pi Zero W, after a few minutes it's ready to go. There is no ssh.txt or wpa_config to place manually on the microSD, the flashing process handles that.

However, that's not (yet) the case for Recalbox, although the manual instructs to use the same Imager:

https://www.recalbox.com/download/stable/rpi/rpizero2/

Perhaps this page could explain the steps?

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/access/root-access-terminal-cli

Or perhaps I didn't find the right page.

