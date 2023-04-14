Stability problem pulstar 9.0.2 ?
Hello, I have a problem of instability since I switched to recalbox 9 pulstar.
Previously I was in recalbox 8...everything was stable, no crashes.
I went to 9. I realized that while browsing the game lists that the screen went black randomly and I always had to do a hard reset to restart the machine in this situation.
My config is a very simple and perfectly functional Lenovo i5 PC, with XinMotec USB joystick encoders which were well supported in v8.
I have incriminated all my configuration:
- my hard disk (I tried with several)
- my USB ports;
- what the scraper can recover;
- gamelist.xml files;
- some roms;
- my Xinmotec encoders that I changed;
- I tried with 3do SN30 joysticks;
Seeing v9.0.2 arrive, I updated and redid all my tests by isolating each parameter but I did not find an answer to this problem.
I set up a new config separately with another PC (MinisForum i5)...I started from scratch and put everything back together from A to Z in pulstar 9.0.2.
There is nothing in common with my two configurations except "Recalbox pulstar 9.0.2" of course.
However, I confirm that there is a real instability in this version 9 which, when browsing the lists of games on the screen, causes the system to crash and forces a hardware reset.
It seems random, it's never at the same place of the list of games... I don't understand.
Any idea?