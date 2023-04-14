Hello, I have a problem of instability since I switched to recalbox 9 pulstar.

Previously I was in recalbox 8...everything was stable, no crashes.

I went to 9. I realized that while browsing the game lists that the screen went black randomly and I always had to do a hard reset to restart the machine in this situation.

My config is a very simple and perfectly functional Lenovo i5 PC, with XinMotec USB joystick encoders which were well supported in v8.

I have incriminated all my configuration:

my hard disk (I tried with several)

my USB ports;

what the scraper can recover;

gamelist.xml files;

some roms;

my Xinmotec encoders that I changed;

I tried with 3do SN30 joysticks;

Seeing v9.0.2 arrive, I updated and redid all my tests by isolating each parameter but I did not find an answer to this problem.

I set up a new config separately with another PC (MinisForum i5)...I started from scratch and put everything back together from A to Z in pulstar 9.0.2.

There is nothing in common with my two configurations except "Recalbox pulstar 9.0.2" of course.

However, I confirm that there is a real instability in this version 9 which, when browsing the lists of games on the screen, causes the system to crash and forces a hardware reset.

It seems random, it's never at the same place of the list of games... I don't understand.

Any idea?