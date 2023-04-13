Hello !

I'm currently working on a bartop, almost finished now.

I'm running Recalbox on a Raspberry Pie 3B+.

Joystick : SANWA JLF-TPRG-8AYT

Buttons : Seimitsu PS-15

But, when i tried if my joysticks and buttons were working i noticed that going up with the joystick makes ES reboot.

Some buttons are working, but not in an expected way. Per example, the start button open the choice menu where you can reboot,shutdown etc. the recalbox.

To connect the joystick, i'm using a pre-made connector for 5 pin joystick.

The buttons shares one ground cable.

GPIO is enabled of course.

I previously tested with GPIO disabled and it does the same.

Nothing else is connected to the GPIO .

For now, i have no idea what is going on, even after looking at the forum and other sources...

Thanks for your help !