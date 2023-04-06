Arduino Pro Micro ATmega32U4
0zzy
Hi all!
My gpio are in use by rgbdual, so i was looking for a different solution to build 2 arcade oontrollers.
I have build them using 2 Arduino Pro Micro (clone) with ATmega32U4, and this sketch.
It works fine when i am in game, but every time ES is loaded, the menu scroll up until i move joystick, after that it stops and i can use it normally.
It happen after the boot process and after i quit a game, so every time ES is reloaded.
Is there any expert on arduino or have any idea about it?
Thanks
0zzy
I'm wrong, does not happen quitting game or reloading ES after updating game list for example, but only after the boot process.
It happend even if i have unplugged the microswitch UP
// Simple arcade stick example that demonstrates how to read twelve // Arduino Pro Micro digital pins and map them to the // Arduino Joystick library. // // The digital pins 2 - 20 are grounded when they are pressed. // Pin 10, A10, Red = UP // Pin 15, D15, Yellow = RIGHT // Pin 16, D16, Orange = DOWN // Pin 14, D14, Green = LEFT // Pin 9, A9 = Button 1 // Pin 8, A8 = Button 2 // Pin 7, D7 = Button 3 // Pin 3, D3 = Button 4 // Pin 2, D2 = Button 5 // Pin 4, A6 = Button 6 // Pin 20, A2 = Select Button 1 // Pin 19, A1 = Start Button 2 // Pin 5, D5 = Other Button // Pin 6, A7 = Other Button // Pin 18, A0 = Other Button // Pin 21, A3 = Other Button // NOTE: This sketch file is for use with Arduino Pro Micro only. // // Original gamepad example by Matthew Heironimus // 2016-11-24 // Adapted for arcade machine setup by Ben Parmeter // 2019-05-20 //-------------------------------------------------------------------- #include <Joystick.h> Joystick_ Joystick(JOYSTICK_DEFAULT_REPORT_ID,JOYSTICK_TYPE_GAMEPAD, 8, 0, // Button Count, Hat Switch Count true, true, false, // X and Y, but no Z Axis false, false, false, // No Rx, Ry, or Rz false, false, // No rudder or throttle false, false, false); // No accelerator, brake, or steering void setup() { // Initialize Button Pins pinMode(4, INPUT_PULLUP); pinMode(5, INPUT_PULLUP); pinMode(6, INPUT_PULLUP); pinMode(7, INPUT_PULLUP); pinMode(8, INPUT_PULLUP); pinMode(9, INPUT_PULLUP); pinMode(10, INPUT_PULLUP); pinMode(14, INPUT_PULLUP); pinMode(15, INPUT_PULLUP); pinMode(16, INPUT_PULLUP); pinMode(18, INPUT_PULLUP); pinMode(19, INPUT_PULLUP); // Initialize Joystick Library Joystick.begin(); Joystick.setXAxisRange(-1, 1); Joystick.setYAxisRange(-1, 1); } // Last state of the buttons int lastButtonState[12] = {0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0}; //int buttonMap[16] = {10,15,16,14,9,8,7,6,5,4,20,19,2,3,18,21}; int buttonMap[12] = {10,15,16,14,9,8,7,6,5,4,18,19}; // ButtonMap = 0, Pin 10 = UP // ButtonMap = 1, Pin 15 = RIGHT // ButtonMap = 2, Pin 16 = DOWN // ButtonMap = 3, Pin 14 = LEFT // ButtonMap = 4, Pin 9 = Button 1 // ButtonMap = 5, Pin 8 = Button 2 // ButtonMap = 6, Pin 7 = Button 3 // ButtonMap = 7, Pin 6 = Button 4 // ButtonMap = 8, Pin 5 = Button 5 // ButtonMap = 9, Pin 4 = Button 6 // ButtonMap = 10, Pin 18 = Select Button 1 // ButtonMap = 11, Pin 19 = Start Button 2 void loop() { // Read pin values for (int index = 0; index < 12; index++) { int currentButtonState = !digitalRead(buttonMap[index]); if (currentButtonState != lastButtonState[index]) { switch (index) { case 0: // UP if (currentButtonState == 1) { Joystick.setYAxis(-1); } else { Joystick.setYAxis(0); } break; case 1: // RIGHT if (currentButtonState == 1) { Joystick.setXAxis(1); } else { Joystick.setXAxis(0); } break; case 2: // DOWN if (currentButtonState == 1) { Joystick.setYAxis(1); } else { Joystick.setYAxis(0); } break; case 3: // LEFT if (currentButtonState == 1) { Joystick.setXAxis(-1); } else { Joystick.setXAxis(0); } break; case 4: // Black Button 1 Joystick.setButton(0, currentButtonState); break; case 5: // Black Button 2 Joystick.setButton(1, currentButtonState); break; case 6: // Black Button 3 Joystick.setButton(2, currentButtonState); break; case 7: // Black Button 4 Joystick.setButton(3, currentButtonState); break; case 8: // Black Button 5 Joystick.setButton(4, currentButtonState); break; case 9: // Black Button 6 Joystick.setButton(5, currentButtonState); break; case 10: // Select Button Joystick.setButton(6, currentButtonState); break; case 11: // Start Button Joystick.setButton(7, currentButtonState); break; } lastButtonState[index] = currentButtonState; } } delay(10); }