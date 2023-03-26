recalbox 9.0 can't enter retroarch menu
Carlos 0 last edited by
Hello, first of all I apologize because I am quite new to this. The issue is that when updating to the new version of recalbox 9.0, I can't enter the retroarch menu in any game or platform. That is, even if I press the hotkey+any other key on the controller, it does nothing, except for the hotkey+start that takes you out of the game, which does work. I have reconfigured the controller several times, I have unpaired it and re-paired it, but nothing. Any help would be welcome.