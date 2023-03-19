Hello everyone!

I've still use RPi4 with crt tv connected via composite cable.

In previous versions of recalbox i've used TweakVec to fix ntsc' colors and get PAL60 mode.

I've used WinSCP to put tweakvec.py file to sd card's share partition, then used terminal and just write command:

tweakvec.py --preset PAL60

After that i've got true colors and 60fps/

It's worked on Recalbox 7, 7.1, 7.1.1, 8.0, 8.1-electron.

But now, on 9.0-pulstar it's doesn't work!

After entering command on the terminal i've get message:

*/recalbox/share$ tweakvec.py --preset PAL60

-bash: line 13: tweakvec.py: command not found

/recalbox/share$ python3 tweakvec.py --preset PAL60

File "/recalbox/share/tweakvec.py", line 73

<title>tweakvec/tweakvec.py at main В· kFYatek/tweakvec В· GitHub</title>

^

SyntaxError: invalid character 'В·' (U+00B7)

*



Why?

And what i need to do make it's work correct again?