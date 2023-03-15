Some C64 ROMs do start, some don´t, why?
bubbler
I have several ROMs that don´t start at all. I just get the blue screen and READY, but nothing else happens.
These are T64 ROMs.
But other T64 ROMs work, they start with Load"*",8,1
Why do some start and others don´t?
Scavy Global moderator
@bubbler concerning C64, downloading may also be... very very very long ^^
bubbler
@Scavy The thing is, loading does not even start. Nothing happens, only "READY" and the blinking cursor