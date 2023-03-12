Dual Monster Joystick issue
bajinaji
Hi guys,
I have two monster joysticks plugged in to recalbox.
Only one of them is detected.
I reinstalled recalbox and the same joystick is the only one detected.
However the joystick is detected perfectly under Windows.
The issue also appears when using batocera.
Cheers!
Rob
poppadum
@bajinaji Have you tried listing your controllers with
sdl2-jstest --list? (see wiki page)
Recalbox for your usb keyboard encoder may also help?