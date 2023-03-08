Assign specific mame emulator to a folder
0zzy last edited by
Hi, if i have different mame romset for exemple /roms/mame/mame2003
/roms/mame/mame20010 ecc..
Can i setup a specific mame version to every single folder or have i to assign to every single rom?
Thanks!
BinaryNumber last edited by
Hello @0zzy
You can take a look at the answer in this topic: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/18803/tuto-les-surcharges-mais-avec-vous/7
Sorry, it's in french but the second picture should be clear enough for you to understand how to overload ("surcharge" in french) default Mame emulator and core in Recalbox/libretro per directory
0zzy last edited by 0zzy
Hi @BinaryNumber , thanks for your suggesions, i have understood clearly how to proceed
Does it work only for mame or all systems with their own emulators?
Thanks again