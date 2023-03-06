Version 9 rpi3 image does not bootup after flashing
-
jackc last edited by
Hello, just downloaded version 9 rpi3 image. Raspberry won't boot up at all, short black screen then nothing. did various tries with imager, or rufus, or balenaetcher, no change whatsoever. I saw some binary content in the beginning of recalbox-boot.conf. can you please check the image on the server ? I used different sd cards as well, flashing some other image is positive, so I think it's neither card nor power supply.
Would be helpful if you'd provide at least one minor version on the server for these issues. Thanks Juergen