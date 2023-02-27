Recalbox on notebook, no ext. screen
melwich
Hi everyone, I've read a lot about my problem here and internet, but nothing works. I have RB9 on my notebook. Now I want to connect it to an ext. Screen. I entered the HDMI port in recalbox.conf under "external screen".
;system.externalscreen.perfered=HDMI3
;system.externalscreen.forceresolution=1920x1080
But it doesn't work.
When I look at the log file, I see that RB is disabling other outputs. "Force selected output LVDS-1 --auto -- output HDMI-3 -- off.
what am I doing wrong?
Scavy Global moderator
@melwich hello
did you remove the ";" character ?
melwich
o s**t, I havn't sow that. Thaaaaannnnnkkk yoouuu
Scavy Global moderator
@melwich you're welcome ^^