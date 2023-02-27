Update from Recalbox 8.1.1 to 9.0
Space81 last edited by Space81
Hello everyone and thanks again for the immense work you do.
I have recently installed RB 8.1.1 ( all bios and romset working perfectly ) on my Arcade Cabinet with RPI 3B+ ( with the next pixel theme ), I wanted to ask you if you recommend a simple update to the new version 9.0 or if a new and fresh installation is better.
Thanks.
Damiano.
kriptonerockstar last edited by
Your Recalbox version is pretty recent, I'd recommend a simple update + a reset to factory settings.
Space81 last edited by
@kriptonerockstar very thanks