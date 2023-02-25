Monitor "Out of range" after upgrade to vesion 9.0 Pulsar
Recalbox installed on Raspberry Pi3. Connected to 17" LCD monitor (max resolution 1280x1024) via VGA to HDMI adapter. There is no problem were with version 8.1.1. Yesterday I have upgraded to version 9.0 - when Recalbox loaded in to menu - monitor going to "Out of range".
Hi @Harley
Could you try setting
global.videomode=1280x1024in recalbox.conf ?
If it does not work, could try modifying the file cmdline.txt in the RECALBOX partition by adding:
video=HDMI-A-1:1280x1024@60
at the end of the file. The file must contain only 1 line.