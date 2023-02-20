WHERE ARE THE INCLUDED GAMES LOCATED?
Second post, where are the included games located? when ad new roms, the included games seem to disappear?
ive been digging around for a while and cant seem to find them?
fariasjoao_ last edited by
@faided Já tentou atualizar a lista de jogos? todos os arquivos estão com a formatação correta? spode ser isso
hey so this issue isnt formatting. recalbox comes with several games already installed for the NES, COMMADOR, etc all of which can be viewed here "https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/included-games".
i am asking where those included games are located. they dont seem to be in the share folder. im assuming they are in the recolbox iso in the grub folder?
poppadum last edited by
@faided The included games are located in
/recalbox/share_init/roms
They don't usually disappear when you add your own ROMs, unless you change the option: Main Menu -> UI Settings -> Game Filters -> Hide Preinstalled Games.
@poppadum Thanks