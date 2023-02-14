PI Boy DMG Green LED Brightness
Hello I have been using Recalbox on the Pi boy DMG and it has been great. I wanted to know if there was a way to lower the top green led as it is too bright. I know when I used retropie and the DMG OSD script I was able to change its value and get it to lower its brightness or make it brighter. Recalbox doesn't have a script to do that does it ? if it does can anyone point me in that direction it would be greatly appreciated.. I have tried using it at night and that LED is unbearably too bright at night.