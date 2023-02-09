linapple problem with Recalbox PI400 v8.1.1
-
baco last edited by
Hi recalbox boys !
Can't run any game with linapple on my Recalbox PI400 version 8.1.1...
It seems to start but get a fullscreen with "@##@" and stop, recalbox need to hard reset after that crash...
In linux console if I launch the linapple I've got the following error around 'ALSA':
/usr/bin:./linapple.PI4 & [2] 12275 /usr/bin:ALSA lib pcm_dmix.c:1075:(snd_pcm_dmix_open) unable to open slave Timer has been initted! Joystick 1 Index # = 0, Name = Sony PLAYSTATION(R)3 Controller Button 1 = 1, Button 2 = 0 Axis 0 = 0,Axis 1 = 1 Disk is inserted. Full name = /recalbox/share/roms/apple2/Choplifter (19xx)(-).dsk Ready login = anonymous:my-mail@mail.com /usr/bin:
thabks for help !
-baco