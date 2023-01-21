8BitDo M30 Issues
-
jlfedmmc456 last edited by
Hello, I did a clean install of the latest version of Recalbox, and I bought 2 M30 controllers from 8BitDo and I'm having problems using them... As soon as I bought both I updated and tested them both on my Nintendo Switch, and they are working perfectly . When I pair with Recalbox, I can only configure them by pairing in Android mode, I can control the menu normally, in some emulators it works normally, but if I use Hotkey + Start to go back to the menu, I have to turn it off and on again to get it working again, and on the GBC emulator the control just doesn't work...
Raspberry Pi 3 B+ with a Retroflag MegaPi case (Safe Shutdown enabled) and a SanDisk Class 10 16gb Micro SD
-
Stoomkracht last edited by Stoomkracht
@jlfedmmc456
m30 support is... disappointing. If any of the devs are Mega Drive/Genesis fans, they should/must give it some more love. It is a quite popular controller too...
Also quite a good controller for arcade.. in theory.
Anyway, I hoped to give some end-user support here:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/29822/how-to-configure-6-face-button-controller-like-8bitdo-m30?_=1676651095267
Then again, they don't even configure the Game Boy Advance emulator to work correctly with a PS4 controller out-of-the-box. Guess xbox same thing.