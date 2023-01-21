@jlfedmmc456

m30 support is... disappointing. If any of the devs are Mega Drive/Genesis fans, they should/must give it some more love. It is a quite popular controller too...

Also quite a good controller for arcade.. in theory.

Anyway, I hoped to give some end-user support here:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/29822/how-to-configure-6-face-button-controller-like-8bitdo-m30?_=1676651095267

Then again, they don't even configure the Game Boy Advance emulator to work correctly with a PS4 controller out-of-the-box. Guess xbox same thing.