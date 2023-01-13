Hi everyone!!

With the help of Mr. Santa Claus I have made this machine for 4 players:

Components:

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 4GiB

Official Raspberry 5V 3A transformer

Recalbox 8.1.1-Electon for Raspberry PI 4/400

Launch: 2022-08-12

4 x DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick featuring Zero Delay LED USB Encoder

I install Recalbox from the Raspberry PI imager (or by downloading the ISO and loading it) and everything works fine except the 4th controller that connects via USB (whatever of the 4)

I've connected via SSH and seeing the messages when connecting the first three controllers logs their correct connection, but connecting to the fourth starts to log a lot of non-stop USB connections and disconnections until finally leaving only 3 of them configured:

Jan 1 01:02:09 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 132.812299] dragonrise 0003:0079:0006.0144: Force Feedback for DragonRise Inc. game controllers by Richard Walmsley richwalm@gmail.com

Jan 1 01:02:09 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 132.813519] usb 1-1.1: USB disconnect, device number 73

Jan 1 01:02:10 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 133.130868] usb 1-1.1: new low-speed USB device number 77 using xhci_hcd

Jan 1 01:02:10 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 133.258297] usb 1-1.1: New USB device found, idVendor=0079, idProduct=0006, bcdDevice= 1.07

Jan 1 01:02:10 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 133.258329] usb 1-1.1: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0

Jan 1 01:02:10 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 133.258337] usb 1-1.1: Product: Generic USB Joystick

Jan 1 01:02:10 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 133.258344] usb 1-1.1: Manufacturer: DragonRise inc.

Jan 1 01:02:10 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 133.271962] input: DragonRise inc. Generic USB Joystick as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.1/1-1.1:1.0/0003:0079:0006.0145/input/input331

In recalbox.conf there are only these three lines for reference:

emulationstation.pad0=03000000790000000600000010010000:DragonRise inc. Generic USB Joystick

emulationstation.pad1=03000000790000000600000010010000:DragonRise inc. Generic USB Joystick

emulationstation.pad2=03000000790000000600000010010000:DragonRise inc. Generic USB Joystick

I have tried to add a 4th line for "pad3" but the behavior is the same.

It comes to enumerate 90 connections-disconnections:

Jan 1 01:02:08 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 131.605150] usb 1-1.2: USB disconnect, device number 90

I've tried other emulator systems for Raspberry and all 4 controllers work fine, but Recalbox is the emulator I like and am used to, and I wish I could get the 4th controller to work. Any ideas what else I could try?

Thanks greetings!