4th USB controller not supported
-
Salviati last edited by
Hi everyone!!
With the help of Mr. Santa Claus I have made this machine for 4 players:
Components:
Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 4GiB
Official Raspberry 5V 3A transformer
Recalbox 8.1.1-Electon for Raspberry PI 4/400
Launch: 2022-08-12
4 x DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick featuring Zero Delay LED USB Encoder
I install Recalbox from the Raspberry PI imager (or by downloading the ISO and loading it) and everything works fine except the 4th controller that connects via USB (whatever of the 4)
I've connected via SSH and seeing the messages when connecting the first three controllers logs their correct connection, but connecting to the fourth starts to log a lot of non-stop USB connections and disconnections until finally leaving only 3 of them configured:
Jan 1 01:02:09 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 132.812299] dragonrise 0003:0079:0006.0144: Force Feedback for DragonRise Inc. game controllers by Richard Walmsley richwalm@gmail.com
Jan 1 01:02:09 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 132.813519] usb 1-1.1: USB disconnect, device number 73
Jan 1 01:02:10 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 133.130868] usb 1-1.1: new low-speed USB device number 77 using xhci_hcd
Jan 1 01:02:10 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 133.258297] usb 1-1.1: New USB device found, idVendor=0079, idProduct=0006, bcdDevice= 1.07
Jan 1 01:02:10 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 133.258329] usb 1-1.1: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0
Jan 1 01:02:10 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 133.258337] usb 1-1.1: Product: Generic USB Joystick
Jan 1 01:02:10 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 133.258344] usb 1-1.1: Manufacturer: DragonRise inc.
Jan 1 01:02:10 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 133.271962] input: DragonRise inc. Generic USB Joystick as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.1/1-1.1:1.0/0003:0079:0006.0145/input/input331
In recalbox.conf there are only these three lines for reference:
emulationstation.pad0=03000000790000000600000010010000:DragonRise inc. Generic USB Joystick
emulationstation.pad1=03000000790000000600000010010000:DragonRise inc. Generic USB Joystick
emulationstation.pad2=03000000790000000600000010010000:DragonRise inc. Generic USB Joystick
I have tried to add a 4th line for "pad3" but the behavior is the same.
It comes to enumerate 90 connections-disconnections:
Jan 1 01:02:08 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 131.605150] usb 1-1.2: USB disconnect, device number 90
I've tried other emulator systems for Raspberry and all 4 controllers work fine, but Recalbox is the emulator I like and am used to, and I wish I could get the 4th controller to work. Any ideas what else I could try?
Thanks greetings!
-
Salviati last edited by
I continue with the topic.. More clues... I have gotten a bluetooth remote and it happens exactly the same... even with a keyboard: When I connect 4 input devices, whatever they are, it goes into a loop of connecting and disconnecting devices? Doesn't it happen to you? Can someone who uses 4 controllers please confirm that it works for him???
-
Magaki last edited by
Hello,
Waiting an answer for your specific problem, there won't have support for old versions of Recalbox.
Please update to 9.1 before receiving help