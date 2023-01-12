Hi all,

been a casual user of recalbox on a beelink mini pc (would have to dig for specs) for about 2 years. My partner's kids have developed an interest in games and wanted to put a similar system together for them.

I have access to a 2014 mac mini so have experimented with running it from usb and have the lower spec systems mostly running fine. There are a few Gamecube and Wii titles I'd love to get running but can't so much as open them, without a "bad rom/missing bios" error message. I had recollection of opening both systems, albeit with unusable performance on the beelink, so decided to copy the BIOS folder from that to the new system and still no joy.... this led to me trying the games I already had on the Beelink again and they no longer run on there.

I've definitely updated the Beelink at some point so am going to attempt rolling back one of the machines but wonder if other people have had the same issue? A search of the forum turned this up (https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22826/wii-bad-rom-missing-bios-files/5) where the OP says he stumbled into dolphin settings but I'm unable to figure out how to do this, without a game at least opening in the first place.

Any help much appreciated!