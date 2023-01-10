Hey there, I'm the creator of ***, they are active marques that change to match the selected game.

I have a few customers who have asked that *** support RecalBox. So I'm looking into adding support for RecalBox. As *** supports *** , it's in theory doable. I can see that RecalBox has a script engine which I've tested and will work to send the system and console selected to API. The one area I am stuck on is that *** needs to run as a daemon in the background, the only folder that I can find where I can do this is /etc/init.d which does work but this particular volume has limited space (*** also includes some artwork downloads). My question is there are other folder that is available that can run an executable?

Thanks,

Al