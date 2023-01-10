Pixelcade Active Marquee Support for RecalBox - Help Needed
Hey there, I'm the creator of ***, they are active marques that change to match the selected game.
I have a few customers who have asked that *** support RecalBox. So I'm looking into adding support for RecalBox. As *** supports *** , it's in theory doable. I can see that RecalBox has a script engine which I've tested and will work to send the system and console selected to API. The one area I am stuck on is that *** needs to run as a daemon in the background, the only folder that I can find where I can do this is /etc/init.d which does work but this particular volume has limited space (*** also includes some artwork downloads). My question is there are other folder that is available that can run an executable?
Thanks,
Al
@pixelcade hello
Before posting, i suggest you contact the creator of recalbox, @digitaLumberjack, to talk with him about the use of Recalbox. Thanks.
@Scavy @digitalLumberjack actually I've got this working now, there's a way I can run the daemon from /etc/init.d and have the artwork in /recalbox/share/pixelcade-art so i'm good, I'll post a demo here later
But happy to discuss if any questions or concerns, the end result will look like this https://youtu.be/qyPtNBs7uqk
@Scavy @digitalLumberjack Got things working, here is the Pixelcade LED marquee working with RecalBox https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77UL1-o2aC8
As you'll see in the video, the Pixelcade marquee will update on system scrolling, game scrolling, and game launch events using the RecalBox scripting engine, very nice implementation there by the way.
Not fully tested yet but here are the installation instructions https://pixelcade.org/recalbox/ , let me know if you have any feedback.
As mentioned, I did have a few customers who have asked for this integration.
Thanks,
Al
digitaLumberjack Staff last edited by
@pixelcade Hello o/
Nice project
I checked the install script and here are few hints:
- everything installed in a other place than /recalbox/share will be erased on upgrade (scripts + jdk)
- you can create a /recalbox/share/system/custom.sh that will be started by /etc/init.d/S99custom on startup (and that persists between upgrades)
- the installation of java could be done in /recalbox/share/jdk but it may have an issue with executable bit on some filesystems.
@digitaLumberjack thanks much! will look into those suggestions. On the executable bit, only place I found to do that was /etc/init.d (tested on a Pi 4). It works though so will stick with that unless you there is a better place you know of. thanks again.
the main executable for pixelcade is a native binary so worst case if java doesn't work, no big deal as java used here just for the high score feature
@digitaLumberjack thanks again for your help here. All the testing I did was on 8.1.1 but have a customer who tried on a pi 4 on 7.2.2. That same Pixelcade script installs fine but after he reboots, everything is gone except for what is in /recalbox/share. Am checking if he can upgrade but just wondering is this by design for 7.2.2 or something else I should be doing ? thanks!