Reorder joysticks
nkyriazis last edited by
I have 4 joysticks connected through 2 Xin-Mo encoders on a pi4. I'm trying to achieve something similar to joystick selection for retropie, where I reordered the joysticks so that instead of having them ordered left to right, the center ones are P1,P2 and the side ones are P3,P4. I was given the impression that I could achieve this through the "controller configuration" dialog in emulationstation, where I had the illusion that by re-ordering the joysticks (which were properly numbered btw) that would stick and it would carry through to libretro emus. However, as soon as I leave this dialog everything resets, and I can't make the order persist.