No Sound / Crashes on opening sound menu
-
Qwertis last edited by Qwertis
Hi there!
I just booted my Recalbox setup and I noticed there is no sound. Before the previous boot (30 min) it was working. (No, the tv I'm using is not muted ;)).
When I try to open the audio settings it reboots, so I think the problem lies within Recalbox.
My setup:
Recalbox version: 8.1.1
Device: Raspberry pie 3 B+
Power supply: 3A
Controller: fake Nintendo NES USB controller
Audio: through HDMI, TV (internal speakers)
Screen: tv (audio is on and working)
What could I try to get the audio back on?
Thanks,
-Mark