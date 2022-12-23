Hi there!

I just booted my Recalbox setup and I noticed there is no sound. Before the previous boot (30 min) it was working. (No, the tv I'm using is not muted ;)).

When I try to open the audio settings it reboots, so I think the problem lies within Recalbox.

My setup:

Recalbox version: 8.1.1

Device: Raspberry pie 3 B+

Power supply: 3A

Controller: fake Nintendo NES USB controller

Audio: through HDMI, TV (internal speakers)

Screen: tv (audio is on and working)

What could I try to get the audio back on?

Thanks,

-Mark