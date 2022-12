Hey there!

I have the x86 version of recalbox running off of a usb stick that I want to plug into multiple different machines.

Current problem is that one of those machines uses a screen that is portrait by default. For the life of me, I can not find any setting in either the recalbox.conf file or the system settings to rotate the screen. What can I do to fix this?

It's running on a GPD win 3 for reference. Using a portrait 720p display.