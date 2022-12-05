Hello, I'm brand new to Recalbox. I bought a cabinet system from The Arcade Guys and it came preloaded with Recalbox. It's a typical arcade cabinet with the common layout 6 primary buttons + select and start button + joystick (like the street fighter 2 layout).

The first thing that I noticed is that that all the fighting game buttons are not mapped correctly (mortal kombat, street fighter, time killers, etc.) and I'm sure there is a way to fix this. I found that you can reconfigure the buttons, globally but I'd like to configure them per game since most will be unique. So a few questions: