I have a minor problem with recalbox 8.1.1.

When i connect my 8bitdo pro 2 controller, it doesnt change automatically to input 1. I need to do it manually everytime.

But before I reinstall everything (because i had an der version and the update dis not work), the input 1 and 2 were the arcade buttons and joystick but when i connect a controller like my 8bitdo, the new connected controller change automatically to input 1 (the system understand that i want to use it as my primary control since i just conntected it).

Anyway to fix this? Yes i did put 8bitdo as Input 1 but after a restart, it becomes input 3, even after connecting the controller.