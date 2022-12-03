Recalbox as an application
I've been willing to run Recalbox on Ubuntu desktop for a while.
- It run successfully inside VirtualBox, inside Gnome Boxes it did not work (but I didn't troubleshoot it well) but it ran bit too choppy for me to enjoy.
- Compiling it didn't work well either; I needed to download so many runtimes and things that it completely defeated the purpose of it.
And I'd like to know;
Is there an AppImage, Docker container, Flatpak or Snap of Recalbox which I can run inside a Linux Distrubution?
Or, How can I make an appimage of the Recalbox so I can run it on Linux desktop?
Or, Can I extract the files from the image and run it with
chrootor other suggestion so I can just "install" it in Ubuntu ?
recalbox is not a application is a operating system.
so it's impossible tu run recalbox on any Os.