Hello all!

Just got my Recalbox RGB dual. It is sitting on my RPI 3B, connected to my good old Sony PVM through SCART.

The setup is working great, the retro gaming experience is phenomenal. However, the audio on the Atari ST emulation is lagging a lot.

I am forced to use libretro hatari because of the RGB dual (it does not offer stand-alone emulators). The games run smoothly, it is only the lagging audio that bothers me.

All the other emulators work fine, perfect audio, including the Amiga.

Anyone here with a similar experience? Any idea how to fix this?

Thanks very much!