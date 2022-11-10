Hi, I just set up my Recalbox and almost everything is working great so far.

Unfortunately, I am unable to assign hotkeys for opening the menu through the Retroarch menu. Strangely, I was able to assign one for closing the game but my choice for the menu hotkey does not save when I close and reopen a game. The function for the prompt before closing the game (the option above the ones I mentioned) does not save either and is always reset.

All other changes are applied correctly.

Is this a Retroarch specific issue? And is there a workaround, perhaps though the Retroarch config file?

I need it specifically for controllers that do not have a dedicated home button to access the menu normally, like a SNES controller connected via USB adapter.