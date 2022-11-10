Assigning Hotkeys Does Not Work
Hi, I just set up my Recalbox and almost everything is working great so far.
Unfortunately, I am unable to assign hotkeys for opening the menu through the Retroarch menu. Strangely, I was able to assign one for closing the game but my choice for the menu hotkey does not save when I close and reopen a game. The function for the prompt before closing the game (the option above the ones I mentioned) does not save either and is always reset.
All other changes are applied correctly.
Is this a Retroarch specific issue? And is there a workaround, perhaps though the Retroarch config file?
I need it specifically for controllers that do not have a dedicated home button to access the menu normally, like a SNES controller connected via USB adapter.
Apologies for the double post, I am unable to find the edit function.
I actually fixed the issue myself. I disabled the settings "Load core-specific settings" and "Load override data automatically" in the configuration settings. I then changed the button combo to the value I wanted before going to quick menu > overrides and then saved all three options. After that, I saved the global configurations manually in the options and when I closed and opened the game, everything was the way I set it to.
What a complicated mess, but it seems to work now.
@Argonautic hi
you can access directly the retroarch menu while ingame with a button combo : hotkey + B. It doesn't work ?
@Scavy Hi, yes that works but only with controllers that have a hotkey assigned which my original SNES controller connected via USB adapter does not have. That is the controller I am planning on using mostly since my iBuffalo SNES USB controller is not recognized. By the way I somehow messed the config up so the function is broken again.
I read somewhere that you can assign a dedicated button as a hotkey combo button but I did not quite get how it works. Do you have a guide for that? Like, if I set the button to select then select plus, for example, A lets me open the menu.
@Argonautic enter the ES menu, pads section. You can assign all buttons where you want. Generally, the hotkey is assigned to the select button.
@Scavy I tried that and not only did that not work but now the SNES controller is not recognized by any game anymore, only by the Recalbox menu.
This is really frustrating. Is there a way to remove controllers from the configuration so I can reset everything?
@Argonautic yes, by editing the recalbox.conf file (delete the pad lines) or via ES, you can "forget" the bt pad.
@Scavy Okay, After sleeping over it I tried it again and the issue was my SNES to USB adapter. Everything works as intended now. I still need to get the iBuffalo pad to work but that's an issue for another time. Thanks for the help.