Hello, everyone. I have READ READ READ so much, but I cannot find the information to solve my issue. I can play with settings on the arcade machine (4 player Simpsons build to raspberri pi 4 with recalbox and emulation station). When I hit the start button, and go to controller settings, I can CLEARLY see the order. Here is the issue... when I change the order and leave, then enter the controller settings again, the new order of the players DOES NOT TAKE. I also have access across my network from my pc to the //recalbox settings. I am at the end of the config file and see all controllers. Not sure if I can change positions here and save settings? Do I need to somehow stop emulation station from running and then make changes? I am talking about the main menu, not any of the emulator settings. Here is what I see in my config file:

system.es.menu=default

emulationstation.pad4=030000005e0400008e02000010010000:Xbox 360 Controller

emulationstation.pad3=03000000790000000600000010010000:DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick

emulationstation.pad0=03000000790000000600000010010000:DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick

emulationstation.pad1=03000000790000000600000010010000:DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick

emulationstation.pad2=03000000790000000600000010010000:DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick