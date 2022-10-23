EXT4 instead of EXFAT
Pepins
Hi everybody!
There is a way that I can use EXT4 instead of EXFAT in the SHARE partition?
I want to use linked files and folders.
Thanks!
Alvin
@Pepins
Where ?
On the SD-Card Recalbox is instsalled on or an external Storage like an USB-Sick a HDD ?
For an external Storage here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/installation/usb-device-as-storage
it says you had to use the exFat Filesytem.
But it also says that Recalbox doesn't format the external Storage.
So why don't you give it a try ?
Format the external Storage with EXT4 and see if this will work.
For the internal SD-Card I didn't think it will work, because when Recalbox is installed it formatted the Card and build all the nessesary Partitons.
If you afterwords format the Partion in another way (I don't know if this is even possible - maybe with GParted) Recalbox would'nt find this Partiton anymore.
I'm using Recalbox 6 on a Raspberry Pi 3B+ and a NTFS-formatted external HDD works fine as Datastorage.
davidb2111 Staff
Hi @Pepins
First make a backup of all files under SHARE partitions.
Then, you can format SHARE partition manually in EXT4 format:
Extract SD card and format the second partition (/dev/sdX2, change X accordingly) from a regular linux system.
Finally, restore backup on the new SHARE partition.