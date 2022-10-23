@Pepins

Where ?

On the SD-Card Recalbox is instsalled on or an external Storage like an USB-Sick a HDD ?

For an external Storage here

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/installation/usb-device-as-storage

it says you had to use the exFat Filesytem.

But it also says that Recalbox doesn't format the external Storage.

So why don't you give it a try ?

Format the external Storage with EXT4 and see if this will work.

For the internal SD-Card I didn't think it will work, because when Recalbox is installed it formatted the Card and build all the nessesary Partitons.

If you afterwords format the Partion in another way (I don't know if this is even possible - maybe with GParted) Recalbox would'nt find this Partiton anymore.

I'm using Recalbox 6 on a Raspberry Pi 3B+ and a NTFS-formatted external HDD works fine as Datastorage.