Randomly shutting down in menu.
Hello everyone, so I switched over to Recalbox recently and I love it except that it seems to randomly shutdown in the menus. It never shuts down in game and I don't understand what might be happening. Any ideas or suggest are greatly appreciated.
Alvin Banned last edited by Alvin
Well, it would help a lot if you tell us which System (Raspberry Pi 3/4 , PC or anything else) and which Version of Recalbox (I assume 8.1.1) you're using.
And your system is really shutting down, it's not the Screensaver who turns the Montior black ?
@Alvin I have a Raspberry Pi 4 in a Pi Boy DMG running 8.1.1
@SNESdreamalnd Also, it fully shutting down and not just going into screensaver mode.
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
@SNESdreamalnd hello, always on the ES menu ? Never in game, correct ? I mean this would mean that it's not a supply problem.
Could you post an archive support when the case occurs ?
Thanx