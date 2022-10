Greetings!

By default on EmulationStation, the x-input value for button X is used to highlight a random game from the currently selected system.

However that doesn't seem to be the case for ES on Recalbox. Is it possible to somehow enable this feature?

I used "vanilla" ES in the past and you can't imagine the amount of lost gems I discovered or the laughs I've had with friends by stumbling upon terrible, unknown NES games!