Hello community,

i try to connect an external screen to my HP Elitebook 840 G8 via hdmi.

it boots until the emulationstation bootscreen is shown then the external screen goes black and turn off.

i already tried the instructions from the wiki "Configure an external screen"

i opened the recalbox log, as described, and found that lines:

Connected screen(s) / Max resolution / Fallback resolution lower than FullHD:

eDP1;1920x1080;1920x1080

Force selected output eDP1, disable others

xrandr --output eDP1 --auto

So i changed the values in recalbox.conf to:



But still the same prob, boot until emulationstation bootscreen then it goes black.

the external screen is a screen within an arcade1up cabinet.

before i had an raspi4 with recalbox connected and that worked without any probs.

could anyone please help?