Hello everybody.

Sorry for my bad english, i'm french.

I have the same issue but my recalbox NEVER start ...

In fact i have overwrite my SD card (previously with Recalbox 6.1 from 2019) with Raspberry Pi Manager for Recalbox 8.1.1.

When i start my raspberry pi (in a Nespi Case), the screen wake up and immediatly goes to sleep mode.

Like if the distribution never start.

My SD card directories has never changed since installation with Raspberry Pi Manager ... seems like the OS never start in fact.

I have tried on different monitor/tv, using different hdmi cables, ... always nothing on screen and like no OS.

I have try to modify config.txt or recalbox usr config file with so many things (hdmi_mode, etc ... etc ...) nothing changed.

I have try another OS (retropie) and it works with this OS ...

Can someone help me please ?

I am used to use recalbox from so many years, very sad that my "update" failed ... maybe i should have stay in old version ...

Help please

Thx