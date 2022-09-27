Black Screen issue with RPi3 B+
Hello,
I have installed RecalBox 8.1.1 electron on my RPi3 B+ and is running fine on my PC monitor, but when i switch to a new monitor, Lenovo L22e-20, it does not boot (i can not ping its ip).
so, i did the following i had connect it to my old pc monitor, HP Z24i, and it boots and runs ok then i disconnect the hdmi from my old monitor to the new one and i am still getting the main screen but if i starts a game goes off.
Also if i switch off or restart the Recalbox it does not boot on the new monitor
PSU 5V3A
Thanks in advance
Alvin
@alexiskyriakou said in Black Screen issue with RPi3 B+:
it does not boot (i can not ping its ip).
it does not boot on the new monitor
So what exactly did "it does not boot" means ?
Is the Pi no starting at all ?
Is your Pi connected with a LAN-Cable ?
If yes look at the LEDs at the LAN-Port of the Pi, are the flashing when th Pi boots up ?
Or did te Pi starts and you only got no Picture ?
Did you try another HDMI-Cabel ?
Maybe this will help:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/display-configuration/complete-video-configuration-guide
Why no answer ?
Question too difficult ?
Fixed by yourself (how) ?
@Alvin Sorry for the late reply.
the Pi starts Power LED is on, the other one blinks, and does not show picture.
i also try another HDMI-Cable
Thank you
Alvin
So RecalBox starts but shows no Picture ?
Maybe this
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/recalbox-8-0-faq
will help
@Alvin said in Black Screen issue with RPi3 B+:
So RecalBox starts but shows no Picture ?
Yes, it starts, the monitor detect the input (monitor LED goes White), i do not see any picture or logo and then the monitor goes Sleep Mode.
@Alvin said in Black Screen issue with RPi3 B+:
Maybe this
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/recalbox-8-0-faq
will help
i try the above step but nothing change
Thank you
@alexiskyriakou
Maybe Recalbox wants to run in 1280x720 Resolution, but according to the Manual, the Lenovo doesn't support this Resolution (it only supports 1280x1024), but the HP Z24i did.
So you had to edit the "recalbox.conf" File.
In the "recalbox.conf" File search for
hdmi_group= und hdmi_mode=
Set these to:
hdmi_group=1
hdmi_mode=16
If there's a # before these entries remove it
Now Recalbox should start in 1080p (16:9) / 60 Hz
This is the setting for the GUI (EmulationStation)
Now for the Emulator-Settings
In the "recalbox.conf" File search for
global.videomode=
Set it to
CEA 16 HDMI
Now all Emulators should be run in 1080p (16:9) / 60 Hz
I see this file
recalbox-user-config
with those , I changed
hdmi_group and hdmi_modebut i can not find
global.videomode=
# Change to your needs # uncomment if you get no picture on HDMI for a default "safe" mode #hdmi_safe=1 disable_overscan=1 # uncomment to force a specific HDMI mode (this will force VGA) hdmi_group=1 hdmi_mode=16 # Sound output. Set to 0 or comment for autodetect, 1 for DVI, 2 to force HDMI. #hdmi_drive=2 config_hdmi_boost=0 # uncomment for composite PAL #sdtv_mode=2 # uncomment for lirc-rpi #dtoverlay=lirc-rpi # uncomment if you have chinese TV display and display is garbled or slow #hdmi_ignore_edid=0xa5000080
The recalbox.conf file is available in the directory /recalbox/share/system/.
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/getting-started/recalboxconf-file
Hello everybody.
Sorry for my bad english, i'm french.
I have the same issue but my recalbox NEVER start ...
In fact i have overwrite my SD card (previously with Recalbox 6.1 from 2019) with Raspberry Pi Manager for Recalbox 8.1.1.
When i start my raspberry pi (in a Nespi Case), the screen wake up and immediatly goes to sleep mode.
Like if the distribution never start.
My SD card directories has never changed since installation with Raspberry Pi Manager ... seems like the OS never start in fact.
I have tried on different monitor/tv, using different hdmi cables, ... always nothing on screen and like no OS.
I have try to modify config.txt or recalbox usr config file with so many things (hdmi_mode, etc ... etc ...) nothing changed.
I have try another OS (retropie) and it works with this OS ...
Can someone help me please ?
I am used to use recalbox from so many years, very sad that my "update" failed ... maybe i should have stay in old version ...
Help please
Thx
Did you set up you NesPi4Case like it's describe here:
French Version:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/fr/tutorials/others/nespi4case-installation
English Version
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/nespi4case-installation
TheCyberWarrior
@Alvin said in Black Screen issue with RPi3 B+:
Did you set up you NesPi4Case like it's describe here:
French Version:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/fr/tutorials/others/nespi4case-installation
English Version
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/nespi4case-installation
Thx @Alvin for your help.
My nespi case is not a 4th version, is it the same process for older version ? (i haven't got any Sata drive, only my sdcard on the raspberry pi)
I still don't understand why it was working on version 6.1 of recalbox (and actual retropie), and not on the new version 8.1.1 of reclabox ...
-
Sorry, I don't own a Nespi Case and I'm still running RecalBox 6, so I cant say why it's not working with RecalBox 8.1.1.
Maybe it's one of the new "Features" RecalBox now suprises it's Users with.
Just look around (especially in the french Part of the Board) an see how much "Fun" People get with RecalBox in these Days.
You're French, so why not post your Problem in the french Part of this Board (or did you do that already) ?
There's a higher posibillity to get an Answer from one of the "Recalbox-Team", because they only show up there and help People and not in the english or german Part of this Board.
I've looked inside your French Thread, and there the "RecalBox-Team" suggest that your Problem lies within your Powersource.
I find the very strange, because like you wrote, other Software worked on the Pi with your actual Powersource.
If I get it right from your French Thread, you’ve downloaded the Raspberry Pi Imager and let this Software choose then right RecalBox-Software and let it install it.
Maybe there is a Problem and you should try this:
Go here (French Version)
https://www.recalbox.com/fr/download/stable/rpi/rpi3/
and scroll down till you see
"Alternative : installer une image telechargee"
Klick on it
and on the next Page download and save the Raspberry Pi 3 Image on your HDD by clicking
"TELECHARGER RECALBOY POUR RASPBERRY PI 3 (8.1.1-ELECTRON)
in the green Box on the right side.
Then use the Raspberry Pi Imager to write the downloaded File (recalbox-rpi3.img.xz) onto your SD-Card.
Instead of the Raspberry Pi Imager you can use the Win32 Disk Imager
https://sourceforge.net/projects/win32diskimager/
This works without Problems for me, maybe you have to unpack the recalbox-rpi3.img.xz File to get an "IMG"-File
-
@Alvin
Thx a lot for your help !!!
I have installed from Image download of Recalbox 8.1.1, with a new power supply, without nespicase+ ... and ... it doesn't work
I have tested Laka and Retropie , both of them work fine ...
I don't know what to do ... I have seen that on the Rpi 3 B+ (mi rapsberry pi) with recalbox the power led is shining when i put the micro usb cable on, and the disapear ... where other distribution (laka and retropie) seems still shining ... maybe recalbox users or developper can see if this is correct on this specific version of recalbox ....
Can someone tell me where to find previous version to test ?
Thx
Well, i have downloaded version 8.0 from this website :
https://archive.org/download/thc-recalbox
I have modify the cmdline.txt with this : video=HDMI-A-1:D video=HDMI-A-2:D (source : https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26323/recalbox-8-x-sur-pi3)
And with this version 8.0, it works !!!
When wifi was set up, i have selected update from the update menu.
It has downloaded version 8.1.1 and installed it offline ... and then ... nothing ...
Seems like if this version 8.1.1 doesn't work