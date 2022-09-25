N64 no sound throug HDMI
ducklord
Recently I've mounted RecalBox at my RaspberryPi 3 and everything it's fine exept that when I play ecery game at N64 there is no sound.
I've tried other games from other emulations and the sound goes nice.
And yes I've went to settings and turn on HDMI sound and I've went to Kodi and it plays sound.
Also in the first boot RecalBox menu had sound but at turn it off and on again it lose it.
What's happening?
Alvin
@ducklord
1, Was there ever Music and Sound in the N64 Games and did it suddenly stopped, or was there never Sound at all from the Start ?
Did you try another Emulator ?
You can find them here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/nintendo-64
Maybe there is a Problem with your ROMs.
Did you try other ones ?
The Rasberry Pi 3 (not even the 3B+) isn't powerful enough (even if you overclock the CPU) to run most of the N64 Games.
Tried it myself, even if the Game runs, sometimes the Video and Audio is choppy
