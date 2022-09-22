8.1.1 sound stutter throughout whole system
hello,
i have a strange issue and intermittently. the intro music is fine, then once emulation station loads ALL audio stutters like on, off, on, off its weird, I will attach a video.
i have joined the discord and done various troubleshooting such as different SD cards, clean installs etc it happens regardless. i can boot it 10 times and 3 out of 10 will have the issue, sometimes it will start stuttering after exiting a game back into emulation station and only a reboot will fix it.
please see video:
Video is on a clean installed recalbox install without anything other than power and HDMI
pi is: PI 4 b
id also like to add this is an isolated issue to recalbox. This doesn't happen with retropi or other operating systems.
@b1gm4nt1ngs
I know it sounds strange but did you try another HDMI-Cabel ?
Did you use the original Powersource from Raspberry for your Pi ?
Or maybe this will help
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/audio/fix-emulationstation-sound-issues