hello,

i have a strange issue and intermittently. the intro music is fine, then once emulation station loads ALL audio stutters like on, off, on, off its weird, I will attach a video.

i have joined the discord and done various troubleshooting such as different SD cards, clean installs etc it happens regardless. i can boot it 10 times and 3 out of 10 will have the issue, sometimes it will start stuttering after exiting a game back into emulation station and only a reboot will fix it.

please see video:

video

Video is on a clean installed recalbox install without anything other than power and HDMI

pi is: PI 4 b