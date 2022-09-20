Hi there,

I had some issues with my controller (NES30 Pro) but discovered it has something to do with the option to configure the settings from within Recalbox.

So, as I wanted to change the default hotkey button (set at '13' - which is the press on the left joystick) and change it to '10' (the SELECT button), I went into the CLI :

found the .cfg under /recalbox/share/system/configs/retroarch (retroarchcustom.cfg) vi'd the setting (changed it to '10'), saved it, rebooted the Pi and noticed that it was back at '13' (input_enable_hotkey_btn) tried to change it via the Retroarch menu (press '13' and the B button), entered '10' as the hotkey, saved it as the main config, rebooted and it stayed at '13'.

Anyone having any ideas please?

thanks!

Small update : saw this posting : https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/27603/8-1-issues-on-my-pi-4/8 - mod was suggesting an option override... Will try it later but it's still strange that the changes are not being saved/kept. Even in CLI...