Hi there,

I gave Recalbox a try yesterday and I loved it - great UI and it seems to be nicely configured out of the box. I was also able to immediately link my 8bitdo NES30 Pro (oldy but still love it) and went to bed.

This morning, I noticed that my NES30 Pro doesn't link automatically when Recalbox is started - as the FW on the NES30 is currently at 4.1, I can only assume it's just pushing the ON button until the blue lights flash? And if a connection is made, it slowly pulses?

Tried switching it on during several stages of the boot process but alas... I can only use it when I reconnect it again using the Bluetooth pairing.

Other problem : something goes 'wrong' with connection? I start a game, am able to play it but as soon as I enter the Retroarch menu or press the hotkey (SELECT in my case), all the inputs 'freeze' (not even the keyboard works) - I have to switch my NES30 off (Recalbox states that the controller is disconnected) and after that, I can use the keyboard again (and I can use my NES30 again after I switch it on).

Testing was done with the latest Recalbox and on a Raspberry 4.

thanks for any pointers/help

/d