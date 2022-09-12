Hi there,

I am not sure this issue has been reported yet.

I discovered the fire button is either corresponding to button A or B, depending on the chosen emulator. Example: with Amiga, the fire button corresponds to the one set-up under button A, while in Spectrum, it corresponds to the one set-up under button B.

Probably not a big deal for players using a joypad with 3 or 6 buttons but it is for players using retro-joysticks with only one fire button ! In that case, you always have to reconfigure it depending on what game you are willing to play.

Is there an easy solution to this ?

I couldn't fidn an option to configure the button to which the main fire button is affected to, it looks like the emulator choses it by itself ?

Maybe the emulator can be configured apart to set this up?

Or can this be fixed in the next recalbox release ?

Any help welcome