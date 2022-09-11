GPi Case 2 + SN30 Pro (Wireless) No Ingame Controls
Hello everybody,
experiecened some odd behavior with a GPI Case 2 and a 8bitdo SN30 Pro on Recalbox 8.1.1.
While the Controller is connected wired, everything works. I can use it within ES and in games.
As soon as I connect it via bluetooth, tough it is still working within ES, in-game it stops working.
Changing order (P1 - P2) in Controller Menu (the GPI Case built in Buttons shown as a XBOX360 Wireless Controller) does not help.
Anybody has an idea? It seems the built-in controls are blocking other bluetooth controls. Even tried a XBOX One Wireless I had lying around with same results.