GPi Case 2: Pop-up/Notification font size with recalbox-gpicase theme
pyromorph last edited by
I've recently upgraded from a GPi Case 1 (Zero2) to a GPi Case 2 (CM4) and decided I preferred the original recalbox-gpicase theme.
I'm running a fresh install of 8.1.1-Electron and the original recalbox-gpicase theme looks okay with the exception of the pop-up / notification on the menu screen being too small (see picture, red box)
Does anyone know what config options I need to play with? I'm assuming the correct config file is system/configs/retroarch/retroarchcustom.cfg
Thanks,