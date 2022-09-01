Hi Guys,

I'm new to the forum and have a question/problem.

I want to connect the Nintendo Joy Cons from the Switch to my Recalbox

I followed the tutorial on the Recalbox Website and it worked perfectly, but only in the Emulationstation menu. It doesn't really work in any game and there is massive input lag and other problems. I really don't want to spend more money on a new Gamepad, because I have already spent more than 100€ on the Raspberry Pi 4. And I really like the Nintendo Switch Controllers.

I would really like any Help