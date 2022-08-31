Sound Menu make crash EmulStation
Hello Community,
Face a little IC since last Upgrade on a PC 8.1.1
Sound Works well on Kodi
Note Using Hdmi sound
Error during crash ALSA lib pcm_dmix.c:1075:(snd_pcm_dmix_open) unable to open slave
Assertion 'o' failed at pulse/operation.c:67, function pa_operation_unref(). Aborting.
lspci -knn|grep -iA2 audio
00:03.0 Audio device [0403]: Intel Corporation Xeon E3-1200 v3/4th Gen Core Processor HD Audio Controller [8086:0c0c] (rev 06)
Subsystem: Xeon E3-1200 v3/4th Gen Core Processor HD Audio Controller
Kernel driver in use: snd_hda_intel
Kernel modules: snd_hda_intel
00:1b.0 Audio device [0403]: Intel Corporation 8 Series/C220 Series Chipset High Definition Audio Controller
Subsystem: 8 Series/C220 Series Chipset High Definition Audio Controller [1028:0669]
Kernel driver in use: snd_hda_intel
Kernel modules: snd_hda_intel
Any idea how to force HDMI driver to load manually without Emulstation Menu
Regards
YD