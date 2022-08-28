RP9 on Recalbox dosen't work
farbraum
Dear all,
I had read here in the forum that you can also use RP9 files for Amiga on the Recalbox. However, it doesn't work for me It always never recognises the embedded ADF files. Where is my error?
LG
F
Recalbox 8.1 on the Pi400 and RP9 from AMIGA Forever 8.3.7.0
@farbraum That is very strange: I had tested RP9 files with all Amiga emulators. Without success. Now I have tested again. RP9 files work, except with Ambiberry... strange that I didn't notice this earlier.