I am trying to migrate a custom arcade cabinet that makes use of a lot of LED buttons and U360s over to current build of Recalbox. To match my current functionality (swapping button colors and U360 input mode to profile for each specific MAME game as loaded), I've got to use LED Spicer.

It became apparent today that I guess that I can't use any conventional means of building or installing it, I guess because of the buildroot nature. I'd read some suggestion elsewhere that it had been successfully integrated by a handful of people, but I can't find the details (seems like Substring had interacted with the author over on Arcadecontrols about it years back).

Does anyone know how to get it manually installed/integrated, or know someone who might?

Thanks very much,