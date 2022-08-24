Hi Guys!

I've recently bought a raspberry zero 2 starter kit. I installed recalbox with Pi Imager. The version is 8.1.1-ELECTRON.

My problem is that I connected the pi to my monitor via hdmi and I have no sound. I tried lots of things I found over the forums, but still I can only see at settings/sound settings/output device: DUMMY OUTPUT.

I tried to edit the config and force hdmi instead of auto via ssh, I tried to run alsamixer and set it there, but nothing.

The hdmi cabel must work, I installed retropie and I had sound there, but I'd like to use recalbox.

Any idea what to do?