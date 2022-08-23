My lightgun project, I need help to finish.
Gogoye2
Hello to all
I finally took the time to work on my lightgun project on bootable USB key.
I have Wiimote + DolphinBar, all is fine but there are some games I can't play.
The List :
Super nintendo
- Terminator 2 -> the light gun is uncontrollable and unplayable.
Megadrive
- Terminator 2 -> unable to select the gun mode, controller only
Master System
- Space Gun -> unable to press "Pull the trigger"
- Wanted -> unable to press "Pull the trigger"
Dreamcast
- Confidential Mission -> I get stuck at the beginning, I can't choose a save game
PSX
- Elemantal GearBolt -> I have no menu
- Project-Horned Owl -> Wiimote not detected and impossible to calibrate
Can someone help me to play with my lightgun on this games ?
Best Regards
recalboxfan1
Have you checked the file “lightgun.cfg” on the system? It governs the controller presets for the automatic lightgun configuration and has quite a lot of notes and commentary which may help you here.
EDIT: the aforementioned file is actually on the Recalbox itself (forgot what folder) but here’s what I think is the latest version of the file viewable online: https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/board/recalbox/fsoverlay/recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/lightgun.cfg. You can search for the game name/platform and see what comes up.